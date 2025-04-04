The White Lotus season 3: Sam Rockwell on playing Frank

The White Lotus almost always has a number of surprises when it comes to the cast — so what did it mean this time around?

Well, let’s just say that getting Sam Rockwell on the HBO series was a massive coup and a fantastic reveal when he first turned up midway through the season. There were reasons to think it could happen, whether it be his longtime friendship with Walton Goggins or the fact that Leslie Bibb is his romantic partner in reveal life. However, the part almost did not come to pass.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rockwell noted that he was initially resistant to playing Frank for a number of reasons, whether it be his schedule or the sort of monologue he initially had to do:

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to pull this off. I was in the middle of shooting in South Africa on Gore Verbinski’s movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die and the monologue was, as you have now seen, a lot … I pitched Mike [White] some ideas and we read it through and he was on board with the take I had on this guy. We wanted to make him feel possibly ex-military, super masculine and kind of nonchalant, which worked in contrast to Mike’s writing in the scene.”

That dichotomy was one of the big reasons why that monologue was so surprising and delightful. Honestly, we do tend to think that the table is set now for Frank to have an interesting role in the finale. We see him briefly in the preview for episode 8, but why is he upset? There is a chance that Frank and Rick are not done with Jim Hollinger as of yet…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus now, including what else is going to be coming

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Sam Rockwell during The White Lotus season 3 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







