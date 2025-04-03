Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 16: Baby Fight

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 16 is going to be airing on CBS next week — want to learn more about it?

Well, the first thing that we can really note here is that “Baby Fight” is going to be a story that is largely about one thing: Is the title characters’ family set in some official capacity? Could another baby be coming?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Honestly, it feels like it is far too early for the two to have serious conversations about it, mostly because there are so many other things they have to figure out for themselves down the road.

To learn a little more about the totality of the story, see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Baby Fight” – Georgie and Mandy worry they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim and Audrey struggle to stay out of it, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON star Zoe Perry returns as Mary, and Matt Hobby returns as Pastor Jeff.

Honestly, it feels like the conversations about a second kid will be actively a part of the story for quite some time, and we have no real reason to think otherwise. All things considered, why would we? The only reason that these conversations could be halted is the idea that this is their “first” marriage, and that part of the story lingers over it. The same goes for how we watched a lot of Young Sheldon knowing full well that George was going to die at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







