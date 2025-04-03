The Handmaid’s Tale spin-off The Testaments: EP’s new tease

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale is premiering on Hulu in just a matter of days and yet, there is still a lot to look forward to beyond that. The follow-up series The Testaments has been officially ordered, so just what is there to look forward to?

Of course, we should note that there are perhaps spoilers ahead — not so much of the series itself, but the Margaret Atwood book on which The Testaments is based. There are elements of it that are inevitable to discuss at this point.

Speaking in a new interview right now with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Bruce Miller (who is an executive producer on both shows) had to say on the subject:

“Agnes MacKenzie living in Gilead and gradually finding out who she is. In the end of the book The Testaments they bring down Gilead, so that’s the goal of the show and the goal of Agnes growing up … We tried not to make the same show — it’s got younger voices, it’s got a completely different feel and a completely different vibe but it’s still Gilead, so I hope that the continuing threads continue to interest people while the new stuff is exciting.”

We are certainly down for some more stories set in this world, and perhaps a really different side of Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. However, at the same time, we are also eager to learn a little bit more about whether or not some of these characters can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve wanted to see Gilead conquered for so long and if that does not happen fully in The Handmaid’s Tale, can we at least get moments of hope? Is that too much to ask at this point?

