The White Lotus season 3: Was Woody Harrelson almost cast?

Once upon a time, we heard some rumors that The White Lotus season 3 could feature Woody Harrelson in its cast. So, what ultimately happened? Let’s just say that there were a few things that changed behind the scenes during the negotiation process.

In a new, lengthy oral history of the third season at The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Harrelson could have ended up playing the part of Rick, the lost, revenge-hungry soul played by Walton Goggins. So, what happened? Well, it seems like it came down to money, to the point where the actor reportedly “went all the way to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to see if his salary could be negotiated.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Speaking to the publication about all of this, producer David Bernad indicated the following:

“Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus. They get paid the same … It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

In other words, all the series regulars for season 3 got the same amount of money, regardless of how famous they are. The opportunity to be on the show itself was the biggest benefit, and you can then use this as a launching pad to do some other stuff. Think about how some season 2 cast members have benefited from it — Leo Woodall has his own show in Prime Target now. Meanwhile, season 1 helped to further elevate the careers of Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, who have had a number of other projects ever since.

The fact that Goggins was able to do this show remains a miracle in itself. After all, remember that he is rather busy with everything from Fallout to The Righteous Gemstones.

Related – Get more insight entering The White Lotus finale and what you can expect to see, according to Mike White

Would you have liked to see Woody Harrelson appear on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







