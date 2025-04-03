Pulse season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 today on Netflix, what are the chances that we get a Pulse season 2 renewal soon? Obviously, it can be tough to gauge the future of almost any show, so there is absolutely a lot that is worth diving into here.

So, where should we start? Well, the first order of business here is noting that this show represents the streaming service trying to do something special — in particular, doing what they can to get more into the medical-drama space. This was thought of once upon a time as something reserved specifically for network TV; yet, everything is now changing. Whether or not this show remains as successful as The Pitt is still a mystery, but we are eager to figure that out.

Now, before we go any further, we’ll advise you to just check out the full synopsis for Pulse in particular:

As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.

For the time being nothing is assured for a season 2, but we do think the odds are high. Remember for a moment here that this is likely not as expensive as some other Netflix properties and if they want to get into this space, consistency is key. The biggest hurdle that they are facing here is just making sure that the viewership is here.

