Yellowjackets season 3: Melanie Lynskey on Hilary Swank scene

As many of you are well-aware at this point, this past Yellowjackets season 3 was one of the most shocking ones we’ve seen all year. Sure, we’ve seen incidents of cannibalism before, but in the present day? Not so much.

Yet, at the conclusion of this past story, this is precisely what we saw courtesy of Shauna, who took a literal bite out of Melissa within a feverish confrontation. It remains to be seen here what is going to happen when it comes to these two characters now, but we don’t tend to think it will be pretty. If you’ve seen some of the previews leading up to the start of the season, then you’ve already seen Hilary Swank’s character sprinting down the road. With this in mind, we know that she at least survives the encounter for now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So what did Melanie Lynskey have to say about filming the super-crazy scene with Swank? Well, in a new interview with Us Weekly, she did her part to better spell that out:

“With the stunt, yes it was terrible … I was like, ‘I’m going to break two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank!’ I was afraid I was going to break her arm or something like that.”

Ultimately, Lynskey praised Swank for being as game as she was to go along with everything, which we certainly think was not the easiest thing in the world to do given the intensity of the moment.

The largest thing we wish we had an answer to right now is whether or not Swank is going to be around for season 4. After all, we waited so long to see her make an appearance — why not find a way to keep the drama going for a little while longer?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Yellowjackets, including what else is going to be coming

What do you think is going to be coming for Shauna and Melissa as we move further into Yellowjackets?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







