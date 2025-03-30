Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Does Callie still have journey?

In just a matter of days, we are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 arrive — are you ready for that?

Well, the first thing that we should honestly say here is rather simple: There could still be a number of twists left on the Showtime drama. Also, it is not the craziest thing in the world to imagine that Callie is somehow involved in them. Take, for example, everyone out there who is theorizing at this point that she may be responsible for the death of Lottie — if she thought that she was out to hurt her mother, would she?

Ultimately, the actress behind Callie in Sarah Desjardins is very much thinking all about this idea already. In a new interview with UPI, she had the following to say on the subject:

“[Learning the truth about her mom is] definitely still an aspect [of the character], very much so in Season 3, but in Season 3, it’s turning a bit more inward and Callie’s really just trying to understand herself and what’s going on and what has happened to her mom, so she can better understand herself.”

We do think Callie still has a lot to figure out at this point, and some of it does very-much stem from her own potentially-violent tendencies. While she has never harmed anyone that we know of for sure, remember she did take some of those animal guts and got suspended from school for how she used them. We’d never consider that to be normal behavior in a million years — how in the world could we?

If we don’t get answers on this subject in episode 9, we sure hope so before we get to the start of season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

