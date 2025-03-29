Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Hilary Swank on huge twist

It goes without saying, but Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 is one that could be crazy from start to finish. The larger question you have to wonder is this: How crazy are we talking?

Well, at the conclusion to episode 8 we saw Shauna bite a piece out of Melissa’s arm, so that should give you at least some sort of sense of how messy things are about to get. Melissa probably won’t take that without some sort of reaction, even if she had moved on with her life (under a fake name) before Melanie Lynskey’s character came to her door.

Now, you can easily argue that this storyline is done with twists for multiple reasons, including the rather-simple fact that we have already learned that Melissa is with Alex, the daughter of the frog-watcher Hanna who is seemingly dead. Yet, that may not be the only shock left … or anything close to it.

Speaking to USA Today, Hilary Swank herself notes that there is a “huge surprise” coming up regarding her story, and she teases what the potential response will be:

“People are going to be like, ‘Wait, what just happened?'”

Perhaps the biggest question we’re left to wonder right now is whether or not Swank is going to be a part of a possible Yellowjackets season 4 — it may not have been ordered, but it does feel like either a sure thing or close to it. Give how late she turned up this season, you have to hope that this is not going to be just some three-episode gig. (It is still crazy that we waited this long, given the amount of pre-season hype there was out there regarding this character.)

What sort of huge twist could be coming in the direction of Melissa moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

