The Simpsons renewed through season 40 at Fox; what else?

Today, the folks at Fox decided to make a pretty historic announcement — not just for The Simpsons, but other shows at the same time.

In a statement, the network confirmed that not only is the animated comedy coming back for an additional four seasons, but the same goes for both Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. Not only that, but they have also picked up American Dad! after it aired on TBS the past several years. It will also have a four-season order.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

While the news of all of these pickups is pretty incredible in its own right, it is hard not to put The Simpsons at the center here for a number of different reasons. After all, remember for a moment here that this renewal will bring it up to a whopping season 40. It already holds a primetime record for longevity and now, it adds to it further.

If there is one little twist that we can state on this subject right now, it is that all of these shows will be coming back with 15-episode orders. This is shorter than we have seen some of them have in the past but at the same time, Fox has cut back on long orders for a lot of their shows. It also gives them some space to try some new things at the same time. (The episode count news was first reported over at Deadline.)

In a statement about the renewals, here is what Fox Television Network President had to say:

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics.”

What do you think about The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad!, and Bob’s Burgers being renewed at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







