Chicago PD season 12 episode 18 return date: ‘Demons’

After what you see tonight at NBC, do you want to get the Chicago PD season 12 episode 18 return date? What about some other details?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that regrettably, there is no new installment tonight on the network. What is the plan instead? Well, let’s just say that, much like the rest of the franchise, you will be able to see the police drama back on Wednesday, April 16 with a story titled “Demons.”

So what matters the most for this hour? Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that this is a story that will bring back Chapman in a big way, which is great for those who love the character alongside Voight. Now, we know that there are some feelings that she has for him, but will anything more come of that? Hank is not the sort of guy who tends to think heavily about romance at this point in his life … but will there be something that changes that?

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 18 synopsis below:

Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid’s shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case.

So what more is coming on the other side here?

Well, let’s just note that there are a few more stories to come this season! Meanwhile, we do at least think there’s a chance that a season 13 will happen. There is a legitimately good chance the show comes back, with the same being said for the remainder of the franchise at this point. All things considered, why would you think anything else? It feels like all of One Chicago could be back for some time.

