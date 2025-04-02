Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The finale!

As we get prepared to see Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 8 on The CW right now, there is a lot to be excited about. After all, this is the big finale!

So how are we here already? Well, a lot of first-year shows these days do tend to have fewer episodes for one simple reason: It is less of a financial risk for broadcasters. There is always a chance that a season 2 could have more, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. First and foremost, the series needs to get an order for more; after that, the powers-that-be will be able to figure that out.

While we wait and see what the future is going to hold for the show, let’s just take a look at the finale itself. Take a look at the Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Shocking revelations threaten to tear Eden Vale apart as the killer from a decades old murder is revealed. Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown star (#108). The episode was written by John Quaintance & Sarinah Masukor and directed by Anne Renton.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Well, let’s just say that there is a legitimately good chance of that right now. Why wouldn’t you want that, all things considered? It is the sort of thing that makes it all the more likely that we are going to be seeing more episodes later, especially since you want to build discussion. Beyond the format here, one of the other things that the show does have going for it is the presence of Meester, who has had a rather substantial audience that dates all the way back to her days on Gossip Girl.

