Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The reality show…

As we get ourselves prepared to see Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 on The CW, it feels like we could get one of the most entertaining stories yet!

First and foremost, let’s just say that “Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed” is going to be all about the world of reality TV, and we always love when scripted shows tend to poke fun at the genre. Just remember for a moment here that UnREAL was a popular show for many years, and we also did get a great Psych episode that served as a spoof of The Bachelor. We have high hopes for whatever is ahead here when it comes to Max and Ellis.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more when it comes to specifics? Below, you can see the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) go undercover, joining the cast and crew of a reality show to find out who murdered its star. In a world of scandal, deceit and lip-filler parties, every cast member is under suspicion (#210). The episode is written by Michael Konyves & K. Slaney and directed by Darcy White.

So what does the long-term future here hold?

Well, we should go ahead and note that there is no formal season 3 renewal at The CW; yet, it has been greenlit for more via the CBC in Canada. With that in mind, we do tend to think that it will be coming back stateside, as well. This is just one of those shows that does feel like it has a pretty high ceiling, mostly because shows of this nature have been so successful for a long period of time. Why would we think that anything is different at this point?

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 when it ends up airing?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







