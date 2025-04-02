Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 21: Last before finale

As we prepare to see Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 21 on ABC next week, what all can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it makes sense to get some of the bad news out of the way here: The finale is almost here. That is a bummer but then again, it’s also really nice that we’ve got a 22-episode season in the first place. There are a lot of other shows out there that don’t get this in the modern-day economy, and that is a reminder of just how successful the Quinta Brunson series really is.

Now, we do have to indicate that ABC is being a little hush-hush on what is coming the rest of the season. “Rally” is the title of Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 21, and there is not anything to share when it comes to a synopsis. Still, the title alone makes us think of pep rallies and yet, we didn’t have any of those personally until we got around to middle school! Is that about to change here? Well, time will tell.

In general, it is our hope that we are going to have a chance to see some really fun moments, but also opportunities for characters to evolve further. We’ve certainly seen that so far this season, whether that be the job status of certain people or relationships shifting over time. We at least know that a season 5 is coming so by virtue of that, we’re glad to not have to worry too much about anything. Instead, we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy whatever the show brings to the table. There is at least a chance that a cliffhanger comes at the end of the finale that sets the stage for what is next.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 21 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates in the near future.

