The Conners season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Tough conversations

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Conners season 7 episode 3 — are you ready for what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that the comedy series is going to continue to be more serialized than we have seen in some time. This is due in part to this being a six-episode event. You do not really have all that much time to do a lot of other stuff other than focus on what matters the most. That includes the future careers for some of these characters and beyond just that, the continued storyline when it comes to Roseanne’s death and if there is a way to get justice for what happened.

To get a few more details now on The Conners season 7 episode 3 (“Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag”), be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Jackie decides to rejoin the police force despite everyone’s concerns. Darlene grows more skeptical about Mark’s secretive behavior. Meanwhile, Dan and Becky wade through uncomfortable conversations about Roseanne’s addiction issues and death.

The storyline when it comes to Jackie and the force is really exciting, mostly because this is a story that is all about her working to find a new purpose in life. Whether or not she is able to discover that, of course, remains to be seen.

We do recognize here that this is one of those stories that is all about heartfelt moments and yet, at the same time, there is going to be a lot of comedy sprinkled throughout. Basically, the remaining season of The Conners is really all about honoring the past, but also trying to pave a way for the future.

