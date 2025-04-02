Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3: After the death

As we start to look towards Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3 on Fox next week, it feels like everything could change. How could it not?

First and foremost, let’s start off here with the sad reminder here that Nikki is dead. By virtue of that, Mike, Jason, Kemi, and others are going to still be dealing with it. That is a process that does not come easy, but here is your reminder that there are still going to be cases. This is, after all, something that has been firmly ingrained into the DNA of the show. It can’t ever change.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

While MPU grieves over the loss of one of their own and Kemi and Jason worry that Mike hasn’t taken the time to process his grief, a local muralist goes missing after painting a provocative piece on a local rooftop. However, the case becomes a ticking clock when the missing person’s mother comes into MPU reporting her son’s disappearance and reveals that he was scheduled to donate his rare bone marrow to his dying brother, who needs surgery within the next 48 hours in order to survive in the all-new “Lay” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, Apr 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-212) (TV-14 L,V)

So while there is a chance to see a lot of drama and chaos coming up, we still hope that everyone still has an opportunity to reflect on the pass. One of the bigger things that we’re still looking towards here is how everyone does handle this whole situation long-term, after all…

