Is Dania Ramirez leaving Alert: Missing Persons Unit? Nikki dead?

Is Dania Ramirez leaving Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Fox following the events of season 3 episode 2? Is Nikki really dead?

Well, based on what we saw tonight, that does 100% feel like it is the case — as much as we have a hard time accepting that. Killing off one of the show’s major characters after just two-plus season is an enormous shock, and certainly not something that we saw coming at all. She was established as one of the two stars from the get-go and now, the story moves in a totally different direction.

Of course, we do think that this is going to be one of those stories that is going to reverberate through the series for a rather long time and honestly, we have no other way that we can see it. Within this episode we heard from everyone from the coroner to a number of other people at the office itself. There were tributes and reminders that everyone continues to live their minds.

So why write out a major character at this point? We recognize fully that this is one of those spots where you can speculate about a number of different things, including if this departure was creative or personal in nature. All of this is worth thinking about. We just do not want the show to just forget about her at this point, even if we are well-aware of the fact that there are going to be other cases and by virtue of that, a number of other things that the remainder of the cast have to deal with.

There are still a number of episodes left to go this season; by virtue of that, there will be time for the show to try and evolve moving forward. (It’s fun to think that there’s a crazy way that she’s secretly off alive or in witness protection somewhere, but we’ll believe it when we see it.)

