The Hunting Party season 1 finale: Who is Inmate Zero?

Monday night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 finale — so what stories stand out?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that even thought “Jenna Wells” is the title for the story, it seems as though her criminal nickname here is “The Chemist.” Not only that, but she may also be Inmate Zero and at the center of almost everything when it comes to the Pit. Does this mean that we are closer than ever to solving a number of the show’s central mysteries?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that the promo here suggests that some answers are coming. However, at the same time that doesn’t mean that all of the answers will. Do not be surprised here if Inmate Zero is connected to something else, whether it be the origins of the Pit or what is going to be happening with Bex or some other members of the team.

Is a big cliffhanger coming?

This is the sort of show that honestly needs one. It is the best way to ensure that fans beg NBC for more and as of right now, it is firmly on the bubble. The good news for The Hunting Party is that it does perform better than some other shows including Grosse Point Garden Society or even Suits LA. We would love for some news on a renewal to come before the finale airs but at this point, it is hard to look at this situation and say that anything is altogether certain.

