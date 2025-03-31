The Hunting Party season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘Jenna Wells’

Next week on NBC, you are going to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the finale! Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Jenna Wells” may be one of the more dangerous stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far … especially when it comes to Bex and the team’s safety! There is also a chance that along the way, we may be able to learn a little bit more about the Pit, the infamous prison at the center of everything.

Below, you can see the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

04/07/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Bex and the team track the brilliant and beguiling Jenna Wells, the notorious Killer Chemist whose therapy in the Pit has made her even more dangerous and deranged. TV-14

Is there a cliffhanger coming at the end of the episode?

More than likely, that is going to be the case! Why wouldn’t it be, all things considered? The series has not been renewed as of yet for another season, but we do think that the producers are going to do whatever they can to ensure that this happens. One of the good things about the Melissa Roxburgh series at this point is that it has done a good job of building up and maintaining a steady audience. Basically, we tend to think that it has done whatever it can to ensure that we get another season. NBC should make a decision before we get around to the end of May sweeps. (If you love The Hunting Party and what you have seen so far, be sure to tell your friends to watch or stream! Every little bit helps.)

