Severance season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there any chance that you are going to hear more news now about Severance season 3 between now and the end of April?

If you have been following a lot of the press related to the hit Apple TV+ series over the past few weeks, one thing may be clear: The plan is for there to be a smaller break in the action than what we had during season 1 and season 2. Unfortunately, that does not mean it will be back immediately, and the odds of some formal or even approximate premiere-date news coming out soon are slim to none.

To go along with that, here is where we should also remind you that there are no season 3 filming dates yet. The writers are hard at work to perfect the story, but doing that takes time and this is a series that will go back and re-do things if they are not perfect. Good things come to those who wait … but we also do not want to wait that long.

For the next few weeks, we would operate under the assumption that early 2027 is the most likely premiere-date window for Severance season 3 and if it arrives earlier than that, consider it a blessing. Beyond pleasing viewers, there is another important reason to start to hurry the show along: If you take too many breaks, you do then run the risk that you may not be able to viably do as many seasons. There is no indication that season 3 is the last one and personally, we are hoping to see the show make it to a season 4. Is that really too much to ask? We do have trust that the producers here have a good plan, so we are just eager to see where things go.

