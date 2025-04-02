Will Trent season 3 episode 12: Did Will, Marion really break up?

After the events of Will Trent season 3 episode 12 on ABC tonight, it makes sense to wonder the following: Are Will and Marion really done?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say that Gina Rodriguez’s character is someone who knows what she wants at this point in her life. She could tell that Will was avoiding her and being distant and no matter the reason, there was not much that she could do. She clearly does not want to descend into the depths with him and by virtue of that, the two are done. Or, rather, we should say that the are done for now. Does this mean “forever”? That remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Rodriguez herself notes that there, at least on her end, a chance that the two characters find a way back to each other:

I believe she left it all on the table, and when she said, “You know where to find me,” that’s indication that if, or when, he is ready to step up, she would of course speak with him. The last conversation with him was extremely heartbreaking, and Marion respects herself too much to wait for someone who can so quickly close the door on her.

Ultimately, we think that it is hard to say whether anything more happens here or not. After all, remember for a moment here that there is still something lingering between Will and Angie; you can argue as to whether or not the two are actually good for each other, but there is a ton of history here and that is not something that you can just pick up and easily ignore.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Will Trent, including more in terms of what is ahead

What do you think could be coming when it comes to Will and Marion on Will Trent season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







