The White Lotus season 4: Will there be clues in season 3 finale?

As we look more and more towards The White Lotus season 4 airing at some point far down the road, questions understandably emerge. Take, for example, the setting, or whether or not some character from the first three seasons could emerge.

So is there a chance that there could be a clue or two hidden within the upcoming season 3 finale? Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We’re not sure Mike White really works like that. While it may have been easy to assume that the Greg storyline would continue after the third season, it was hard to really figure out what form it would take. As a matter of fact, after season 2 we would have thought Portia was the person more likely to return than Belinda from season 1! White found a way to surprise us.

Perhaps more than anything else, what we would look at over the course of the season 3 finale is if there are some characters who could have some sort of really intriguing continuing story. Let’s say that Timothy Ratliff does die within the finale — do you find a way to then bring back Parker Posey as Victoria? Would she even have the money to go to one of these resorts? She is probably the character who has the most qualities of a Tanya, someone who can easily be shuffled around. Another interesting person would be Chelsea or even Saxon, who has probably changed the most over the season compared to anyone else on the show.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are at least questions about season 4 left open during the finale. The show is better if that happens.

