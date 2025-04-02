Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: A Mundy, Belinda link ahead?

With the premiere of Doctor Who season 15 right around the corner at this point, we know that there are many things to be excited about. Also, we recognize that at the top of the list here may be seeing Varada Sethu as Belinda. We have another new Companion!

So what is this character going to bring to the table? That is something that we are beyond curious about, especially since we actually saw Sethu last season play a different role altogether in Belinda.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Is there actually going to be a connection between the two? Well it may come as a surprise, but it seems as though that may actually be the case.

Within a new feature over at the Radio Times, the show does apparently address her having a previous role at some point. Sethu, meanwhile, is about as cryptic on the subject as one can possibly be:

“I think I honestly didn’t have time to absorb it … It was just like, ‘Cool. That’s that.’”

The actress also described how she took some inspiration from star Ncuti Gatwa as she did work in order to plan out her role to a certain degree:

“Everything is so ridiculous and mad [in Doctor Who] that if I were to actually play it how I, as a human, would, I’d be having a mental breakdown all the time … You have to find the joy, the humor, and you have to push it. Ncuti was like, ‘Lean into it. That’s where the fun comes.’”

We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of fun this season, but also some drama. The big mystery to us is how many iconic baddies we’re going to see, largely since the show has steered clear of Daleks and Cybermen for some time.

Related – Get some more news right now on Doctor Who, including everything else you can expect to see down the line

What are you the most excited to see at this point entering Doctor Who season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







