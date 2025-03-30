Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: EP on Belinda’s story arc

We know entering Doctor Who season 15 that there is going to be a brand-new companion in Belinda, who is played by Varada Sethu. So what does she bring to the table?

Well, if you are a longtime fan of the franchise, then you likely know already that every single companion has their own reason to be there. For Ruby Sunday, a lot of her story came down to learning the truth about her past. However, for Belinda, it could be something totally different.

Speaking in a brand-new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“It’s a play on Ian and Barbara and Tegan – the companion desperate to get home.

“… It gives Belinda something to spark up against the Doctor. She’s not in love with his life or with the TARDIS, but the whole thing works because of course she starts enjoying it. She thinks they’re wonderful, and eventually admits it. But it’s a different kind of buzz – it stretches different muscles. It’s a performance thing too. Janet Fielding did it brilliantly with Tegan.”

In general, one of the things that we are most excited to see is how this relationship builds up over time. It does feel like it is something that could be wrapped up over the course of a single season — but at the same time, we wouldn’t mind seeing more of her at the same exact time. The future of this series at both BBC One and Disney+ is a little bit up in the air, and that is something that we have to wait and see on. If you watched the show, be sure to tell your friends!

What are you most excited to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 when it airs?

