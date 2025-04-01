Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Another timeline ahead?

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing another timeline moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 at Showtime?

First and foremost, we recognize that the top priority in the immediate future almost has to be seeing how the remaining women get rescued. We have not arrived at this point yet, but it does feel like we are inching closer with each passing date. There is of course a lot of great stuff to be excited about here but at the same time, it is far from the end of the story!

After all, this is where we come in here to state that a third timeline could be come important sooner rather than later. Speaking to Collider, producer Drew Comins had the following to say about what EPs Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson are cooking:

“Listen, without revealing anything, I’m going to say that I think that the show has, up until now, existed in primarily two timelines, right? The timeline of the wilderness and the timeline of the present. What has always excited us, and I certainly think it comes out of Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan’s minds, is there’s also a third timeline, which is the in-between. There’s something very exciting about seeing, like, how did these relationships evolve in the time between their rescue and where we pick up with them in the present day? How does one really readjust to polite society when you’ve gone to, as Bart once said, the factory default settings of what human beings are capable of?”

We do tend to think that this could be a big part of a season 4, provided that this happens. We know that once upon a time there has been discussion about it and a possible season 5, but is that still the case now? Let’s just say that we’ll have to wait and see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

