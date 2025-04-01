St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 17 return date: Last until finale

Following what you see tonight on NBC, are you eager to get a St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 17 return date?

Well, the first order of business here is just sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, you will not be seeing the comedy back in the relatively near future. We have no indication that the show will be back next week, or even the week after! The tentative plan appears to be that you will see it return moving into Tuesday, April 22.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reviews!

So as for what the long-term future holds here, let’s just note that there are only two episodes of St. Denis Medical left this season. In general, we do think that both of these are going to be full of laughs, but also some significant character development. Doesn’t a show like this really need it to get you excited for the finale? Don’t be surprised if there is at least some sort of cliffhanger at the very end.

Now, here is where we also go ahead and throw in here a reminder that there is going to be a second season coming to NBC down the road. It is nice to not have to worry about that right now; instead, you can just sit back and ponder over when it could premiere. That is something that we’re hoping that there will be resolution on come May, which is when a lot of the fall schedules tend to be announced.

In general, we are just hoping for a lot of laughs over the course of the rest of this season — escapism is one of the things that this show does so well, so why do anything to deviate from it at this point in time?

What do you most want to see moving into St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 17 when it airs?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share now in the comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







