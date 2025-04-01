Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC, April 1, 2025?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but of course we would love to see the cast and crew back on the air soon. We do think that last week’s new episode raised a lot of questions, and also gave a good tease as to what more could be coming Alec’s way. Who is after him?

Well, we would love to sit here and have a firm answer to the questions above, but here is where we have to present the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Jesse L. Martin series on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no guarantee that we are ever going to see a new episode again. Last week marked the season 2 finale and at this point, there is no official season 3 greenlight. This could end up going either way, all things considered.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

So are there still reasons for hope? If so, it has a lot to do with DVR figures and how many people are streaming the series after the fact. There are reasons for optimism but at the same time, no clear guarantees. This is just something that we have to be aware of at this particular point. The next few weeks will be essential for NBC figuring out the future.

Now if we do see The Irrational back on the air, the earliest that you will have a chance to see the show back is September or October. Its renewal is dependent in part on the ratings but beyond just that, whether the network sees a natural place for it in their 2025-26 schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now when it comes to The Irrational season 2 finale

What are you the most eager to see on a potential The Irrational season 3 over on NBC?

Do you think it will be renewed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







