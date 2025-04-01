Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/1/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, are we also going to be seeing Most Wanted and then International with it?

As is often the case here, there are so many different things that are worth getting into … but where exactly should we start? Well, let’s kick things off here by simply noting that after a brief break, you are going to be seeing all three shows on the air! They will start at the standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot and from there, they will play out in the same order you would come to expect.

Want to learn more about what else is ahead? Then view the three synopses below all about what is ahead:

FBI season 7 episode 16, “Covered” – When an undercover FBI agent is killed in the field, the team makes the unnerving discovery that the identities of multiple undercover agents have been compromised, including Maggie who has been actively working to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group. Meanwhile, the team enlists the help of Special Agent Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), whose cover was also blown, to not only save their own but to aid in uncovering who was behind the leak, on FBI, Tuesday, April 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 16, “Little Angel” – After an American CEO living in Prague is extorted for millions in cryptocurrency and his family is kidnapped, Mitchell receives a surprise visit from his ex-girlfriend, FBI Special Agent Ella Driscoll, who wants the Fly Team’s help on the case, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16, “Toxic Behavior” – The Fugitive Task force is called in to connect a series of random poisonings before more lives are lost. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby take on a new project, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what more are we going to see?

Well, let’s just say that there is going to be a new episode coming on April 8, and then also April 15. In general, there is so much to be excited about — and let’s just hope you’re ready…

Is there anything more you want to see on FBI, Most Wanted, and then International tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

