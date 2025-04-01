The White Lotus season 3 finale: Is ‘Amor Fati’ extended?

In a handful of days from now The White Lotus season 3 is going to come to a close, and we have to say we are still not ready! This has been a great season in terms of mysteries, twists, turns, and of course surprises. Why does it have to come to a close?

Well, if there is anything that we can at least say to help serve as a source of comfort, it is that the series is going to give you plenty of time to say goodbye to these characters.

HBO has officially confirmed that the finale “Amor Fati” is going to run for 90 minutes, which makes it the longest episode of the season by far. It also indicates that we are basically going to have a movie-of-sorts to wrap up a lot of these stories, and that makes sense given everything that is still floating around out there.

After all, remember the following: Over the course of the final episode, we are going to be seeing a lot of chaos when it comes to a shooting. Meanwhile, Tim may poison his own family, the three friends reach a breaking point in their relationship, Gaitok has to figure out his inner courage, and we’ll see whether or not Rick and Chelsea are actually able to have a happy end to their story. Then, there is also the long-running story of Belinda and Greg — is she going to find a way to escape Thailand alive, and with the money required to make her dream come true? We know that he is already trying to pay her off…

