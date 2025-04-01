The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on Dina casting

We know entering The Last of Us season 2 on HBO that there are a number of important characters we will be meeting. Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) is certainly one. Meanwhile, Isabela Merced is another.

For those who are currently unaware, the actress has been cast on the hit video-game adaptation in the role of Dina, someone who is incredibly important to the story — and also critical to the character of Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Their relationship in the source material is critical, and that means that nailing this casting was incredibly important. With that in mind, it is nice to say that the producers are confident they have done just that.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine leading up to the premiere, executive producer Craig Mazin had the following to say about bringing Merced on board:

“We chose her for a reason … We had all the faith in the world that she would be a great Dina. But what you don’t know, necessarily, is whether there’s going to be that extra, impossible-to-predict spark. And I’m telling you? Action, one take, cut — [I sat] back and went, ‘We’re gonna be fine.’”

At this point, we are incredibly excited for whatever lies ahead on The Last of Us this season, largely for one simple reason — the show is going to make you feel every single emotion under the sun. There are going to be times when you are hopeful, and then also others when you are completely devastated. The only other thing we know is that there are no plans for season 2 to be the end of the story; there is a reasonably good chance that a season 3 / season 4 will end up happening.

