The Last of Us season 2: Creator on upcoming bottle episode

If you think back to The Last of Us season 1 on HBO, then you know that one of the standout episodes was the story of Bill and Frank. While its story played out mostly in the past, it painted a picture of what life was really like for characters in this world — plus a tragedy that made a significant chunk of its viewers sob.

Of course, the success of this episode raised the question as to whether or not there would be something similar in season 2 — and the short answer is that there is. Yet, it is not just a recreation of what we had the first time around.

Speaking to Nerdist in a new interview, here is some of what executive producer Craig Mazin had to say on that subject:

“One thing that Neil and I talked about was just making sure that we didn’t just say, oh, you know, that Bill and Frank episode—people really like that. Let’s do a very special episode of The Last of Us Season Two. It just has to happen as it happens. But I will say that there is a gorgeous episode this season directed by Neil that is different than, it’s not Bill and Frank, but it is, in its own way, its own thing, because it needed to be. And just, just you wait. Just you wait.”

We can’t tell whether to be excited or nervous after reading something like that — and really, couldn’t it work either way? The most important thing at this point is just that the show has even more context and an expanded universe like we have not seen before.

