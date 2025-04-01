The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 sneak peek: Ana’s biggest fear

In just a couple of days The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 is poised to arrive on CBS — do you want to know more about it now?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that at some point in this episode, there is going to be a Double U-Turn that plays out. Also, it is going to be the direct result of the other racers voting. This could be a great opportunity for them to take out some big threats, whether it be Jonathan & Ana or Scott & Lori, who have both fared extremely well over the course of the season.

So while we can’t say for certain who is going to end up getting U-Turned, we can at least note that Jonathan & Ana could be facing one of their biggest challenges all season — and we certainly wonder whether or not they regret using the Express Pass not that long ago.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for what is ahead that shows the two struggling with a challenge involving deep water and the open ocean. As it turns out, this is tied to something that happened to Ana when she was little, and this is one of those challenges that is forcing her to really confront some of her own worst fears. Often we do see teams find a way to get past that, but doing that is of course easier said than done. It could really come down to patience; yet, if Jonathan & Ana can make it through this leg (especially if they do end up being handed a U-Turn), they could be infinitely more confident that they could handle anything that the show throws at them down the line.

