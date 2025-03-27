The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 preview: A surprise Double U-Turn

To the surprise of no one there is another twist coming on The Amazing Race 37 episode 5. However, this one is more familiar to the teams … at least in a way.

Obviously, most people who are taking part in the show at this point are well-aware of the U-Turn. However, what will make it different here is that there is going to be a live vote among all of the teams. Won’t that generate some problems? It certainly feels that way!

Below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“It’s Not Personal, It’s Business” – Host Phil Keoghan shocks the teams when he announces a surprise double U-Turn where teams must cast their vote live, and the two teams with the most votes are required to complete both detours, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 2 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Based on what we saw on tonight’s episode, Jonathan & Ana feel like they are destined to be hit hard — and while they may not always be the most fun of the remaining teams to watch, they are almost being done dirty by the Driver’s Seat tonight. Because they had no choice but to implement that twist, some teams are going to be mad at them for the weight they assigned to them. They’re also really strong and could make for an easy target!

As for the other … well, the preview showed that Scott & Lori were not altogether happy. They’ve also been pretty dominant, so anyone who wants to play the game should want to get the out! If this is really all about “business” as the title suggests, you have to give yourself whatever advantage you can.

What do you think is coming on The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

