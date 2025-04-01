Survivor 48 episode 6 sneak peek: Cedrek explains Bianca vote

As many of you know at this point, Survivor 48 episode 6 is coming on CBS come Wednesday night, and it makes sense to want answers.

With all of this in mind, what is a big one to be excited for? Let’s just put it this way: It makes a lot of sense to be curious about what happened at this past vote with Bianca. Sure, it made sense for Cedrek to want her out of the game, but Chrissy? Was there a last-minute conversation that happened? In a word, yes.

If you head over to the official Survivor YouTube page, you can see a sneak preview for what is ahead that shows Cedrek heading back to Tribal Council and trying to explain things. At first, Sai is completely over him and does not want to chat at all; however, he notes that he found out just a matter of minutes before Tribal that Bianca did not have a vote, and he was able to piece together from there that she was trying to pit the remaining players in Civa against each other. He had time to pass the news along to Chrissy, but that was more or less it. there was no real chance to do anything more than this.

Will Sai be happy with this explanation? Time will tell.

As for another sneak peek…

It seems like for the most part, the purple Lagi tribe is excited for the next phase of the game, regardless of whatever that may be. The strange / annoying thing about the whole “new era” of the game at this point is that it is rarely ever that straightforward. There may still be a challenge ahead where people have to “earn the merge” before they can be comfortable.

