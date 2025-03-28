Survivor 48 episode 6 spoilers: Reward meal chaos?

As we prepare for Survivor 48 episode 6 on CBS next week, it absolutely feels like one big storyline is going to be the merge. Or, are we even getting a proper merge? The biggest thing that we know is that per the preview that aired earlier this week, castaways are being told to drop their buffs and it looks like they are all set to be on the same beach.

With all of that being said, could it be another beach that serves as the setting for a lot of chaos coming up? That at least feels possible.

If you want to get more in terms of what is ahead, check out the full Survivor 48 episode 5 synopsis:

“Doing the Damn Thing” – A mad dash ensues when an opportunity to get ahead in the game lands on the beach. Then, information is a free-for-all when players talk strategy over a reward meal, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

If there is some drama that is spilled at a reward meal (possibly at the Sanctuary?), could it significantly alter the game? Of course we are having Gabler flashbacks already, given that this is something that he spoke about on multiple occasions as a game-changer for him. Luckily, we do think the post-merge game, whenever it happens, is going to be significantly better this time around than what we saw back in Gabler’s season. It just feels like there are a ton of big players and interesting personalities. Also, there is at least one immunity idol currently in the game.

Related – Be sure to see more on this past Survivor 48 episode, most notably the moment with Eva and Joe

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 6?

