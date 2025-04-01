Severance star Britt Lower lands role in Netflix, Harlan Coben show

While we wait for a rather long time in order to see Severance season 3 premiere on Apple TV+, how about a new Britt Lower update?

Well, if you were waiting to see for whatever reason what the actress is going to be doing in the relatively near future, it seems like she will be heading over to the popular world of Netflix – Harlan Coben adaptations.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

According to TVLine, Lower is set to appear in the limited series I Will Find you alongside former This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. The aforementioned site notes that the series is about what happens when “an innocent father (Avatar’s Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth.” In other words, this is going to be a pretty crazy thrill ride.

If you are wondering who Lower is going to play in the midst of all this, here’s where we will note that she is Rachel Mills, described as “David Burroughs’ (Worthington) ex-sister-in-law and a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired. When she discovers evidence suggesting an incredible secret, Rachel views it as a once-in-a-lifetime story that could be her ticket back to journalism.”

Does this impact season 3?

More than likely, the answer is no. Why would it, all things considered? Our general feeling at this point is that Lower will do this in the months when Severance is not filming. It has already been noted that the goal is to bring the series back in a much shorter amount of time than what we saw between season 1 and season 2. With that in mind, we have reason for hope.

Related – See more discussion about Severance season 3 and what could be coming

What are you most hoping to see from Britt Lower on Severance season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







