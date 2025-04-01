Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: See full cast in new posters

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere next month. What more can we say about it now?

Well, let’s just go ahead and put it like this — if you head over to the official Instagram for the hit Paramount+ series, you can see a number of posters that better set the stage for the show’s return. Of course, within this you see so many familiar faces including Prentiss, Rossi, JJ, Garcia, Alvez, Tara, and many more. We tend to think that every member of the BAU will get at least one spotlight story and if that does not happen, it would be an enormous disappointment.

So what all will the new season of the show contain? Well, for starters, we tend to think that it is going to kick off with us getting an opportunity to learn more info about Elias Voit’s fate after that crazy cliffhanger. From there, the opportunity is going to be present to see the show morph and give opportunities for both serialized arcs and procedural stories. It also seems as though Matthew Gray Gubler could be coming back at some point as Spencer Reid, though it is likely to be more of a small appearance than something that is going to run its way through a lot of the story.

In general, the first two seasons of Evolution were pretty darn fantastic; by virtue of that, all we gotta do is cross our fingers and hope the producers keep it up. We know that a season 4 is coming, and it is of course nice to have that insight early.

