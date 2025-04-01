Paradise season 2 spoilers: Shailene Woodley joins cast

For those who missed the recent announcement, filming for Paradise season 2 is officially underway. With that, why not learn about a new, big-name addition?

According to a new report from Deadline, Big Little Lies alum Shailene Woodley has come on board the big Hulu series in a mysterious role. What can we say about it right now? Well, her role is tied in some way to what is happening with Sterling K. Brown’s character of Xavier Collins. She is seemingly a “prominent survivor,” and that is all can be formally said.

For those who do want a quick refresher, at the end of the season 1 finale we saw Xavier officially board a plane to depart Paradise for the outside world. It seems as though his main goal is working to ensure that he can find his wife Teri, who Samantha a.k.a. Sinatra claims is still alive and out there. We hope that the new season will answer that before too long; at the very least, we are aware that there is still some sort of world beyond the title community.

Are we still going to be inside the town in some shape or form?

At present, we are willing to bet that the simple answer is “yes,” and doesn’t that make at least a good bit of sense? There are so many characters we got to know well over the course of season 1 and by virtue of that, we hope that there’s a chance to see them again. The show could balance out a couple of different elements without a problem, but we do hope that Xavier makes it back to his kids before too long. Do we really need a Silo season 2 situation here?

