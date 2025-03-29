Paradise season 2 filming officially kicks off!

Not too long after the Paradise season 1 finale arrived on Hulu, we do have great news when it comes to the future. After all, it looks as though filming is officially underway!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Dan Fogelman has 100% confirmed that everyone is back to work on the latest chapter of the Sterling K. Brown drama. This does make us a little more optimistic that there is not going to be some sort of crazy-long wait between seasons 1 and 2, something that is always a concern with a show like this.

As for what the story of season 2 is going to look like, the biggest thing that we can say is that after finding his way out of the community, Xavier (Brown) is now going to do whatever he can to get answers. Are we about to learn a few new details about his wife and what happened to her? We hope so but at the same time, we do not want to veer away from Paradise altogether. We do tend to think that there are still a lot of important people there even if Xavier leaves for a while!

Given the timing of production here, we do remain rather hopeful that we are going to be seeing new episodes moving into the first half of 2026. One of the issues that has come up over the past several months in the TV world is rather simple — we’re stuck waiting too long for new seasons! This is not one of those shows that needs to be off the air for a couple of years, and we are heartened that based on what we know now, it will not be.

