Paradise season 2 spoilers: Sarah Shahi on Gabriela hopes

As so many of you are likely aware at this point, there is a Paradise season 2 that is going to be coming to Hulu at some point. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, it does at least feel like this is a great moment here to note that filming will be kicking off sooner rather than later, and we imagine a particularly ambitious story for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we may be seeing two dramatically different settings! We do tend to think that Dan Fogelman and the creative team will still spend some time in Paradise proper, while also offering up a taste here and there of what is happening on the outside world. Is Xavier going to be able to find Teri? That is a mystery well-worth diving into!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

Now, when it comes to what’s happening within that artificial community, we are of course eager to learn more about all of the different characters — and that includes Gabriela. We spent most of the first season wondering if she killed Cal, and that did not end up being the case. With that being said, could she still have some sort of twisted side underneath the surface?

Speaking in a new interview now with Forbes, Sarah Shahi herself gave us a larger sense of what she would like to explore with her character:

“There’s so much about her that we don’t know. It will be interesting to find out where her moral compass lies. Is she truly this kind-natured, peace-keeping, benevolent person? Or will her darker side come out? I would love to find out more about Gabriela. I want to see the cracks in her veneer, and I want to see her unhinged. I want some drama!”

Who can blame her? We want more drama too! Let’s cross our fingers and hope that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see with Gabriela moving into Paradise season 2 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







