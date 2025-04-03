The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 5 promo: Teenjus?

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 5 — what all is ahead?

Well, of course there are a number of different things that we can say about the next crazy chapter and yet, the promo indicates that one of the highlights could be Baby Billy already doing whatever he can to figure out his next project. Is an origin story for Jesus — with him as a teenager — really his top priority?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a larger preview for what is ahead, one that features Baby Billy contemplating the idea of “Teenjus,” a story that already feels like a CW show gone terribly wrong. Is he really going to make it happen? Well, Walton Goggins’ character can at least attest to having one big hit already and by virtue of that, anything feels possible.

As for what else could be coming up here, let’s just say that the Gemstones’ efforts to destroy Lori and Eli’s relationship are still in full force, and we do not have that much of a reason to think that this is going to stop anytime soon. What is she trying to gain from this relationship? Are the kids right to suspect her? These are questions that are going to keep lingering.

One last thing that we’ll continue here is that Kelvin seems eager to continue his quest to become the Christ Following Man of the Year, something that could include a live presentation. It’s honestly shocking that he has even made it this far … but there’s a chance that some other candidates will shoot themselves in the foot.

