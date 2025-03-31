The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 5: A new project?

As we prepare to check out The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 5 on HBO next week, we more than understand anyone still laughing. After all, isn’t it fair to say that episode 4 was one of the funniest we’ve seen this season?

After all, within that story we had a chance to learn about a number of different things, from the lake house to the Gemstone kids doing everything that they could in order to split up Eli and Lori. Nothing seemed to work, at least at the moment — they’re going to have to be creative moving forward, and that means the odds of disaster are high.

Below, you can see the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 5 (“You Shall Remember”) synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

While Lori finds herself in a precarious position, Baby Billy tries to get the greenlight on his latest project. Later, Kelvin and Vance face off.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that we are going to get a better sense about Lori — is she really with Eli for love, or does she have some sort of ulterior crazy motive? Well, we do think that this is one of those shows where there is nothing wrong with raising all of these different questions. Why wouldn’t you at least actively think about some of this stuff for a moment?

Meanwhile, the only thing that we can really say at this point about Baby Billy is that his new schedule is more than likely going to be absurd as several others — but because he has had some success in the past, of course he is going to automatically think that a lot of other projects are going to be, as well. We keep waiting for the guy to fall apart because of his own hubris, but it never happens.

