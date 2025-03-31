Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: March 2025 update

With us near the end of March, doesn’t it feel like high time to discuss Presumed Innocent season 2 a little bit further? We tend to think so!

After all, it has already been confirmed that the Apple TV+ legal thriller is coming back for another chapter. That is not something that you have to worry about and instead, things shift and the subject then becomes what actually lies ahead. This is not going to be the same story, and it also will not contain the same cast. There are plans for another lead, and we hope to get a big casting announcement soon. Just like we had with Jake Gyllenhaal in season 1, you really need a season 2 star in order to sell the series a little bit further.

Unfortunately, as of this writing there is not a lot of hints suggesting that we are about to hear news soon — whether it be this spring or even in the summer. Apple is already showing that they are not looking to rush things along, and they’ve also demonstrated with Severance that series can succeed even if there is a long break wedged in the middle of it.

For now, it does make the most sense for Presumed Innocent season 2 to launch either in the summer or fall of 2026. The good news here is that once the show is cast and production is underway, this is not one of those programs that takes a ton of time in order to make. What you really just need to do is get the ball rolling. Hopefully, there is another opportunity here for an intense trial, some characters who are morally complicated, and an ending that very few people see coming.

What are you most excited to see moving into Presumed Innocent season 2 when it arrives?

