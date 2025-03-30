The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere date: March update

After an extremely long period of time off the air, are we actually learning more about The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Well, let’s just say that some info is finally starting to come in!

According to a new report from People Magazine, Jennifer Garner was actually spotted on the set on the Apple TV+ series recently in Paris. This at least gives us an element of hope that the show could come out either late 2025 or early 2026. One of the big reasons for the wait had to do with making sure that there was proper source material — something that really justified the story moving forward.

After all, if you think about the end of The Last Thing He Told Me season 1, we did have an ending, polarizing as that may have been. You have to imagine that season 2 could present some more mysteries, but also hopefully answers at the same exact time.

So while it is great to have some more news about filming at this point, that does not mean that Apple will share anything more in the relatively near future. Our sentiment is that a little later this year is when a larger announcement is going to be made — and we may just need a lot of patience in order to get there.

Should the longer wait be a concern?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that it really shouldn’t be so long as viewers still discuss the series. What the recent return of Severance taught us is that even after a three-year wait, people will come back so long as the series gives them a reason to. This is where it could come down to Apple, Garner, and everyone involved here to build up discussion.

