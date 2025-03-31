The Studio season 1 episode 3: Ron Howard talks appearance

As we prepare to see The Studio season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+, we know that there is a great bit to look forward to!

While there are some shows out there that can go overboard when it comes to cameos, it actually works here for the Seth Rogen comedy. It is all about Hollywood, so why wouldn’t there be a lot of them? Moving forward Ron Howard is going to appear in a matter of days, and we tend to think that he will embrace playing a version of himself. (He also did this not that long ago on Only Murders in the Building.)

Speaking to People Magazine, Howard previewed his appearance on the show with the following message:

I happen to play myself in an upcoming episode of The Studio, and I had a lot of fun doing that.

As for making a larger return to acting at this point in his life, the Happy Days alum indicated that there is one way that it could happen:

“I think that if my daughter Bryce cast me in something, that would compel me to put down the directing obligation, put them on hold for a minute and show up.”

Who wouldn’t want to see that happen in some form? Honestly, we know that Ron is one of the best directors in the game; yet, it has to be interesting at this point in his life to consider some other possibilities and what he could bring to a project. Time will tell but for the time being, we’re just glad to see him in The Studio world.

