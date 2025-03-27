The Studio season 1 episode 3: More on Ron Howard

If there is anything that we can say in advance of The Studio season 1 episode 3 airing on Apple TV+, it is to prepare for more cameos.

After all, just take a moment to remember that this is a show about Hollywood — so why wouldn’t there be stars? It adds to the feeling of authenticity, and we’re sure that Seth Rogen made a lot of calls to ensure that this was reflected on-screen. Moving into episode 3 in particular, we know that there is going to be an appearance from Ron Howard.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reviews!

So, what is this going to look like? Well, the irony here is that Howard made an appearance on Only Murders in the Building this past season playing a version of himself … but we tend to think that this one will be another version outright. After all, his appearance here is largely going to be about Rogen’s character of Matt having to give him a difficult piece of feedback … so is he going to blow up?

A big part of what makes The Studio interesting is that while Matt has to run a business as an executive, at the same time he’s the sort of person who really just wants to make good movies. He got into the business because of his love for it and yet now, he finds himself at a spot where he is frequently in conflict when it comes to both the bottom line and then also making movies that excite him.

Fingers crossed that beyond episode 3, we do have a chance to see some more great directors. Beyond just that, we hope that they are game to get a little bit of humor in at their own expense.

Related – See more of what Rogen had to say about Martin Scorsese appearing in The Studio premiering

What do you most want to see at this point heading into The Studio season 1 episode 3?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







