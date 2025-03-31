All American season 7 episode 10 return date: ‘Just a Friend’

After what you see tonight on The CW, do you want to get an All American season 7 episode 10 return date? What about some more details on what is to come?

Well, as is often the case here, we do have a number of different things that we are happy to share. Unfortunately, we should start here with the bad news, as you are going to be waiting a while to see the series back. The plan at present is for it to return on Monday, April 14 with a story that is titled “Just a Friend.” We do anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of big moments here, especially for the Eagles as we get close to a major part in the season.

Below, you can see the full All American season 7 episode 10 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

TACKLING PROBLEMS – The Eagles are nearing a record as the last game of the season approaches. When Cassius decides to bench his starters, KJ fights for their right to play. Amina returns from Baltimore, and she’s determined to save Khalil from the threats he’s facing. Khalil finally turns to Coop for help. Elsewhere, Layla helps Breonna and Coop find their way. Meanwhile, KJ and Tori’s relationship reaches a turning point, and Amina is surprised by Khalil’s actions. Lastly, Cassius and KJ get an unexpected visit. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#710).

So what lies ahead beyond this?

Well, the biggest thing that we can say at the moment is that there are a handful of episodes still to come … but no greater sense of the long-term future. We know that the ratings are not what they once were so if you are the producers, we hope that you spend some time crafting an ending that can be a season and series finale all at once.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 7 episode 10 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

