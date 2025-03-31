NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16 return date at CBS: ‘Bugs’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16 return date? What about more details on what’s ahead?

Well, the first thing that you do have to be aware of here is the unfortunate news: There is no new installment next week, and the same goes for the flagship NCIS at the same exact time. If you are wondering what in the world is going on here, the answer is actually quite simple: College basketball. Luckily this is not a situation where the show is going to face a super-long break, as the plan is for it to return on Monday, April 14.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a ton of detail out there when it comes to what lies ahead? Well, not exactly. At present, the only thing that we can say is that “Bugs” is the title for the next episode. You can think of that as a Bugs Bunny reference if you want, but we doubt that’s what is being referred to here. Odds are, you are going to see a story that features twists, turns, action, and hopefully more Gibbs backstory that further justifies the show’s existence.

Now as we look even further to the long-term future here, let’s just go ahead and say the following: The plan is for the 18-episode season to conclude on April 28. “Cecilia” is the title for the last installment, and the lucky news here is that the series has already been renewed for a season 2. You don’t have to worry about anything here other than whatever happens to some of these characters.

Related – Get some other news when it comes to the NCIS franchise, including someone surprising turning up on the flagship show

Is there anything that you especially want to see entering NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







