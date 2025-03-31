Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, March 31, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What about its Origins prequel series? Of course, we do not blame anyone who wants more soon. Whether or not we are about to get more is a totally different story.

The first thing that we can really do here is just share the good news — why wait on that? You will see new episodes of both shows across their typical timeslots and within that, you are going to see a lot of twists and also character spotlights.

To learn a little bit more, just check out synopses for both of these installments below…

NCIS Season 22 episode 16, “Ladies’ Night” – A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15, “From the Ashes” – The team investigates the brutal murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car, a case Franks suspects could have a connection to the assault of his estranged wife, Tish, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what could be coming up after the fact here…

Well, the bad news is that you will be stuck waiting for at least a little while longer to see what is next! The plan is for new episodes of both of these series to be coming out on April 14, and we’re looking forward to having more to share there.

