Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The protest

As you prepare to see Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 3 on PBS next week, is everything about to hit the fan further?

Well, the biggest thing that we should note first and foremost here is that even those with a casual understanding of history know at least some of how her story ends. In particular, her eventual death was violent and brutal … but we are not there yet. You will see through this series some of the eventual steps that cause that to happen. Being a ruler is a lot about strategy and politics — if you wanted to stay in power at that time, you needed to be constantly aware.

So what are we going to see moving forward? Well, think in terms of a reminder that one big part of ruling is convincing the people you are still right for the job. Below, you can see the full Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.

We know that there are a ton of episodes still to come this season and by virtue of that, we don’t think that the ultimate undoing of the ruler is coming anytime soon. With that, we would not spending a lot of time this season thinking entirely about the end; instead, just enjoy the story as it goes from one week to the next. Also, be prepared for just about anything, mostly because this is a show where almost anything can happen at just about any moment. Even if there are a parts of the story you know, there are plenty at this point you do not.

