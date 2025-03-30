9-1-1 season 8 episode 13: Big Eddie, Christopher stories ahead?

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 13, let alone the rest of the season, there are so many things to be excited about here.

With that being said, there are also some pretty huge mysteries that are out here at the same exact time — and that includes whether or not we are going to learn more about Christopher’s new life. Without a doubt, it would be nice! Eddie has moved to Texas in order to be there for him, and we do think that there are going to be a number of emotional moments as a result.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is what Gavin McHugh (who plays Christopher) had to say about him and Eddie being back together:

“It’s a sense of relief for both of us. I think Chris actually wants to hug Eddie. I think he’s ready to forgive his dad … all I can tell you [about the next episodes] is that Eddie and I are back together, and there’s a lot of exciting things on the horizon.”

Now are they going to be able to stay close and rebuild the relationship that they once had? That is a pretty fair question at this point. We also do wonder if they are going to stay in Texas long-term because on paper, that feels somewhat unlikely. Why would we think that this is something that is going to happen? It is so hard to have a show that is, in the end, set in a couple of different places.

Given that there is only so much time left this season on 9-1-1, we do think that some patience will be required getting from point A to point B.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

